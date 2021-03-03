Cable Glands Market Growth by Global Key Players: Amphenol Corporation, Bartec Group, Cmp Products, Eaton Group

The market was valued at USD 1551.36 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2279.46 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Over the last few decades, cable glands have emerged as one of the primary components of cable management systems and are widely being used in several industrial and hazardous environments.

Cable glands can broadly be defined as mechanical fittings that form a part of electrical installation systems, which enable high levels of barrier protection and insulation. These systems are used in conjunction with power cables, wires, and probes. The primary purpose of these systems is to seal cables and maintain the ingress protection of enclosures.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745237/cable-glands-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=maeilhk&Mode=21

The prominent players in the global Cable Glands market are :

Amphenol Corporation, Bartec Group, Cmp Products, Eaton Group Ð (Cooper Crouse-Hinds Electric Company), ABB Ltd. (Thomas & Betts Corporation), Cortem SpA, Emerson Industrial Automation, Elsewedy Electric, Hubbell Incorporated, Jacob Gmbh, R.Stahl Ag, Sealcon LLC, Warom Technology Incorporated, TE Connectivity

Aerospace Sector to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Cable glands find its application among aircraft and space vehicle, including military application, as they are used across the electrical equipment in aircraft for defense services. Cable glands withstand fire propagation, explosion, and protect against the entry of water, oil, or any other kind of liquids into the panel compartment. In aerospace equipment, these are majorly used for ground support applications, as well as communication systems, to seal the valves, thus providing an added advantage over electrical sensing devices.

– For instance, the Ventilation Cable Gland DAK 284, by STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH, is used to lead cables and wires into cabinets and enclosures, and it allows for pressure compensation within the enclosure, thereby minimizing a separate work step to install pressure compensation devices.

– Factors such as minimization of maintenance costs, increasing need for better utilization of resources and materials, protection from dust and moisture present in space vehicles, enhancing the performance as well as safety systems are majorly driving the growth in adoption of cable glands in this sector.

– Further, cable glands provide better sealing protection for those that are configured to operate with any specific size and range of cable parameters. For instance, Eaton’s aerospace business recorded revenue growth of 1%, with the help of its new technological development across the fuel pump for the GE9X engine, designed to meet the growing fuel efficiency needs of the new Boeing 777X platform.

Get Exclusive Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745237/cable-glands-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=maeilhk&Mode=21

Cable Glands Market Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2026, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Reasons to Purchase this Report

-Identify the current and future prospects of the global Cable Glands market in the developed and emerging markets

-Analyse various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

-Information about the growth of the various material, type, and application that are expected to dominate the market

-Regional and country analysis of the market

-Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

-3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

In conclusion, Cable Glands market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Cable Glands Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

About US

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com