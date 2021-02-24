Cable Duct Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Atkore International Inc., Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Aliaxis Group, Mitsubishi International Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cable Duct Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cable Duct investments from 2021 till 2025.

The Cable Duct Market was valued at USD 5.554 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.253 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.55% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cable Duct Market: Atkore International Inc., Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Aliaxis Group, Mitsubishi International Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Robroy Industries, Anamet Electrical Inc., Barton Engineers Ltd., Wheatland Tube Co., HellermannTyton Corp and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Construction Industry is to Play a Dominant Role



– The construction industry grew at a steady rate of 3.7%, in 2018, and is expected to gain momentum, over the next five years. As per consensus forecast, in 2018, the US construction industry is expected to grow at 4%, with the residential sector poised to record the highest growth of 6%, whereas, the non-residential and non-building sectors are expected to record growth rates of 2% and 4%, respectively.

– Rising investments in real estate and infrastructure development activities is a major factor responsible for the steadfast growth of the global cable duct market. Besides this, surging demand from data centers and IT facilities and rapid urbanization are also propelling expansion in the global cable duct market. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in Construction Development sector (townships, housing, built-up infrastructure, and construction development projects) from April 2000 to March 2019 stood at USD 25.05 billion in India, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

– Besides, during the first five months of this year, construction spending amounted to USD 498.8 billion, 0.3 percent (1.3 percent) below the USD 500.3 billion for the same period in 2018. The highest growth rate is observed in the US hotel construction industry. With the expansion in the construction industry, a rise in the demand for cable ducts is expected, thus leading to the growth of the market studied.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth



– The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China and India. In these countries, rural areas are being converted into urban areas and these countries will collectively be responsible for more than a 50% share of the growth in the construction industry by the end of 2020.

– Moreover, the increasing projects in the field of electrification and power supply in these regions also provide ample opportunity for the growth of the electrical conduit pipe market.

– Additionally, in India, the initiatives (such as excise duty exemption for Ferro-silicon-magnesium and pig iron used for manufacturing components for wind-operated electric power generators as well as the target set by the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission to generate more than 1,00,000 MW of solar power by the end of 2022) are expected to boost the demand for electrical wires and cables.

– With this continuous growth in the building and construction industry, along with the increase in demand for renewable sources of energy, the demand for electrical conduit pipes is expected to increase over the forecast period.

