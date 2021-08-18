Cabinet launches billions in flood relief | free press

The flood disaster hit the regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate particularly hard. Reconstruction will cost a lot of money.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government has launched the multi-billion dollar state fund for the victims of the flood disaster.

For the reconstruction of houses, businesses, roads, bridges and railways, a total of about 30 billion euros must be paid out. 16 billion of this should flow this year, the cabinet decided on Wednesday. The coalition factions of the Union and the SPD should now submit a corresponding draft in the Bundestag.

According to the draft, construction aid will be granted to private households and businesses “as long as the damage is not covered by insurance or other third parties”. Homeowners damaged by the flood will be reimbursed 80 percent of the costs that would be needed to restore their destroyed buildings – in the event of hardship, all costs must also be covered.

The federal government and the federated entities participate jointly in the fund; only the federal government bears the costs of restoring the federal infrastructure in the amount of two billion euros.