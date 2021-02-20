C5 Hydrocarbon Resin Market has reached USD 1.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of almost 6.0% during 2021-2027

The global C5 Hydrocarbon Resin market is growing at a potential growth rate Year-over-Year (YoY) and has reached USD 1.1 billion in 2020. The market is further expected to touch USD billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 6.0% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). C5 HCR is produced from aliphatic C5 hydrocarbons, produced as a by-product of the cracking process. C5 resins are widely used in many industries, such as – Adhesive and sealants, paints and coatings, printing inks, rubber compounding, pressure-sensitive tapes, and labels, etc. Furthermore, with the increasing construction and industrialization in developing countries, the demand for C5 resin is growing constantly and contributing to the growth of the market.

Growth Drivers

Excellent adhesive strength with enhanced thermal and chemical stability.

C5 HCR has excellent adhesive properties. C5 HCR also protects acids, bases, and water. When used with paints and coatings, they provide excellent gloss, tack, and adhesion to the paints. Therefore, they are used extensively in the automotive industry. Owing to their aliphatic nature, C5 resins are compatible with all-natural rubber, and most olefins, and are used to reduce the tacky nature of natural rubber. In recent years, the natural rubber market has increased significantly, and the use of C5 resins to reduce the tackiness of the natural rubber is also increasing.

Rise of Pressure-sensitive tapes and labels market.

The pressure-sensitive tapes and labels market is growing day by day. The increasing demand for pressure sensitive tapes in the medical sector will be driving the market for C5 resin in the forecast period. The packaging sector is another market with an increasing demand for pressure-sensitive tapes and labels with good adhesive properties. Hot melts, used for road constructions, are also a segment with the growing application of C5 resins. Hot melts have low softening points and are often in the solid phase at room temperature, which makes their handling very easy. They change to liquid form between 120-180 degrees and cool rapidly with excellent bonding strength.

Restraints

Environment restraints and the rise of rosin resin as a bio-friendly alternative to C5 resin is most likely to hamper the growth of the C5 resin Industry.

The attention of the world is shifting towards environment-friendly products. Furthermore, with the governments regularly updating regulations for petroleum products, the growth of the C5 resin market is likely to be adversely affected. The emergence of rosin resin as a bio-friendly alternative to C5 resin is also going to affect the growth rate of the C5 resin market negatively. The rosin resin, obtained from Pine trees and plants, is a natural resin and has minimal effects on human health. Also, the rosin resin has properties very similar to C5 resin and is seen as a cost-friendly alternative to C5 resin.

Competitive landscape

THE aliphatic C5 HCR resin market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied petroleum resin products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the Petroleum Resin market are Brasken, Cymetech (Owned by Sojitz), Reliance Industries, Henghe Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Shandong ShenxianRuisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd, Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos Phenol, ExxonMobil, Rain carbon, Zeon Corporation, Idemitsu, Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins, Lesco, Kolon Hydrocarbon, PuyangTiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Dow Chemicals, and other prominent players.

In the C5 HCR resin market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, GCC Countries. UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By End-Use Industry and By Region Key Players Brasken, Cymetech (Owned by Sojitz), Reliance Industries, Henghe Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Shandong ShenxianRuisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd, Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos Phenol, ExxonMobil, Rain carbon, Zeon Corporation, Idemitsu, Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins, Lesco, Kolon Hydrocarbon, PuyangTiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Dow Chemicals, and others

Scope of the Report

By End Use Industry

Adhesive and sealants

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Rubber Compounding

Pressure sensitive Tapes and Labels

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

