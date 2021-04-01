C4ISR Systems Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investments in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global C4ISR Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.37 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market landscape of C4ISR Systems is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates.

Extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C4ISR market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global C4ISR Systems Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Command and Control Communications Computers Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Services

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Army Air force Navy Defense Intelligence Commercial Services



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global C4ISR Systems market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the C4ISR Systems industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global C4ISR Systems market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. C4ISR Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. C4ISR Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches in defense

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. C4ISR Systems Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Command and Control

5.1.2. Communications

5.1.3. Computers

5.1.4. Intelligence

5.1.5. Surveillance

5.1.6. Reconnaissance

Chapter 6. C4ISR Systems Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Land

6.1.2. Airborne

6.1.3. Naval

6.1.4. Joint

6.1.5. Space

Thank you for reading our report.