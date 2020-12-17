C4ISR Market Research Report 2020-2025, Growth Impelled by Increasing Global Terrorism

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “C4ISR Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global C4ISR market size grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025. Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) refers to an aggregate of systems that is widely utilized by the defense and military sector for numerous applications. It involves various systems, procedures, and techniques for observing and gathering relevant data. Its utilization aids in critical decision-making via a streamlined way of communication and increasing situational awareness of a particular location. It also efficiently manages resources, such as land-based radars and communication satellites, that are deployed to gather intelligence across the land, air, sea, space and cyberspace. These systems assist defense forces in analyzing and disseminating the gathered data for precision targeting and geo-positioning in limited time.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global C4ISR Market:

The market is primarily driven by the rise in global terrorism and an increase in criminal activities. This has propelled the demand for integrated solutions with state-of-the-art command and control structures, such as C4ISR, to combat these illegal and unlawful activities across the globe. Along with this, there has been a significant rise in the usage of technology to facilitate certain security breaches and attacks. Electronic warfare systems are widely used for initiating computerized attacks. C4ISR systems are, therefore, deployed in these circumstances to manage hostile conditions through the usage of advanced technologies. The market is further driven by the increase in government funding in the defense sector. Consequently, extensive research and development (R&D) activities are being conducted by various key players to introduce improved product variants in the market. For instance, they are extensively innovating and converting existing high power and bulky systems into compact variants with improved reliability. The integration of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), with these systems, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the utilization of C4ISR in numerous unmanned vehicles and the integration of these systems with synthetic aperture radars and sensors. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness stable growth during 2020-2025.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform

1. Land

2. Naval

3. Airborne

4. Space

Breakup by Solution

1. Products

2. Services

Breakup by End-Use Sector

1. Defense

2. Commercial

Breakup by Application

1. Intelligence

2. Surveillance & Reconnaissance

3. Electronic Warfare

4. Computers

5. Communication

6. Command & Control

7. Others

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CACI International Inc., BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems, Harris Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Rockwell Collins, Saab AB, Serco, Thales Group, etc.

