C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem – Challenges, Opportunities, Strategies, Forecasts Upto 2030

C-RAN is increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deploy future mobile networks for both macro and small cell coverage. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% between 2016 and 2020. To alleviate stringent fronthaul requirements, an increasing number of C-RAN solutions are now utilizing RRHs with baseband capabilities, allowing some intelligence (primarily Layer 1 and Layer 2) to be distributed among RRHs, with Layer 3 functionality residing at centralized BBUs.

The ongoing 5G race is expected to significantly boost C-RAN investments over the coming years. It is estimated that over $1 Billion of all C-RAN architecture network investments will be directed towards 5G networks by the end of 2020. At present, most virtualized Cloud RAN investments are limited to trials and demonstrations. However, by the end of 2020, we expect that virtualized BBUs will account for over 6% of all C-RAN BBU investments.

Initially popularized by Japanese and South Korean mobile operators, C-RAN technology is beginning to gain momentum worldwide with major tier 1 operators – including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefónica – seeking to leverage the benefits of centralized baseband processing.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/38148?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRTE38148

Report Scope

Air Interface Technology

– 3G & LTE

– 5G

Submarkets

– RRH (Remote Radio Head)

– BBU (Baseband Unit)

– Fronthaul

RRH Deployment Model

– Indoor

– Outdoor

Fronthaul Technology

– Dedicated Fiber

– WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

– OTN (Optical Transport Network)

– PON (Passive Optical Network)

– Ethernet

– Microwave

– Millimeter Wave

Regional Markets

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Middle East & Africa

– Latin & Central America

– North America

– Western Europe

You can Buy This Report with 20% discount: https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRTE38148

The forecasts cover 3 individual sub-markets and 6 regions.

– C-RAN ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– Key architectural components (RRH, BBU and fronthaul)

– Competing RAN architectures including traditional macrocell base stations, small cells and DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)

– Key trends including baseband functional splitting, enterprise C-RAN, Cloud RAN, MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) and RANaaS (RAN as a Service)

– Fronthaul networking technologies and interface options

– C-RAN deployment models and mobile operator case studies

– Regulatory landscape and standardization

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 120 leading ecosystem players including enabling technology providers, radio equipment suppliers, BBU vendors, fronthaul networking vendors and mobile operators

– Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players including C-RAN solution providers and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030

The “C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem-Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts. The report provides how to approach the niche market in which the organization is working on have allowed us to develop our technique for market research report generation. These reports has significant impact on how an organization is growing to work for next few months. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2017 through to 2030. The forecasts are further segmented for 8 horizontal sub-markets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the C-RAN opportunity?

– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

– Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

– How can C-RAN facilitate the management of interference and LTE-Advanced features such as CoMP (Coordinated Multi-Point)?

– What are the prospects of wireless fronthaul technologies?

– Is Ethernet a feasible solution for fronthaul networking?

– How big is the market for virtualized Cloud RAN networks?

– Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

– What strategies should C-RAN solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

You can Buy This Report from Here @https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRTE38148

Contact Us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com