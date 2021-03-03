C-MET Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (c-MET+ NSCLC) Market Global Research 2021

The Market Research on the “C-MET Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (c-MET+ NSCLC) Market 2021-2025”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The C-MET Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (c-MET+ NSCLC) market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for C-MET Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (c-MET+ NSCLC) investments from 2021 till 2025.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on C-MET Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (c-MET+ NSCLC) Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10232393801/c-met-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-c-met-nsclc-pipeline-insight-2020/inquiry?Mode=A18

C-MET Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (c-MET+ NSCLC): Overview

The role of the c-mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor (c-MET) signaling pathway in tumor progression and invasion has been extensively studied. C-MET inhibitors have shown anti-tumor activity in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer both in preclinical and in clinical trials. However, given the molecular heterogeneity of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, it is likely that only a specific subset of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients will benefit from c-MET inhibitors. Emerging data also suggest that MET inhibitors in combination with EGFR-TKIs (epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors) may have a role in therapy for both EGFR-TKI resistant and EGFR-TKI nave patients. c-Met is known to be overexpressed, mutated and gene amplified, specifically in NSCLC, and has also been implicated in the development of resistance against other small-molecule inhibitors (e.g. EGFR).

Treatment

Although certain phase III clinical trials have failed to meet their endpoints, c-Met inhibitors have the potential to benefit specific subsets of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients on a clinical basis. Therefore, it is extremely important to develop diagnostic testing, and to identify predictive biomarkers, to better determine the benefit of anti-c-Met/HGF therapy. Combinatorial therapies have also proved to be more effective in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer clinical trials when compared to monotherapies, due to the development of resistance. Overall, further investigation is necessary to move c-Met inhibitors to the final stages of clinical development, in which they have potential to improve the status of NSCLC patients.

Click the link to buy This Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10232393801?mode=su?Mode=A18

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence C-MET Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve C-MET Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

– March 2020: Janssen announces U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation granted for JNJ-6372 for the treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372) for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com