C-band Spectrum for 5G Market Heightened Revenues by 2028| Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Huawei, Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia Networks, ZTE, NEC, CISCO

C-band sits between the two Wi-Fi bands, which are at 2.4GHz and 5GHz. It’s slightly above and very similar to the 2.6GHz band that Clearwire and then Sprint used for 4G starting in 2007, and which T-Mobile currently uses for mid-band 5G. Japan also already uses n77, so equipment and phones are out there.

The majority of commercial 5G networks are relying on spectrum within the 3.3-3.8 GHz range. Other bands which may be assigned to, or refarmed by, operators for 5G include 1500 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz and 2.6 GHz.

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile spent $78 billion on C-band spectrum for 5G.

According to the NFAP 2018, C-band frequencies from 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz (i.e. 300 MHz) are earmarked for 5G. Obviously, this could be inadequate for the four mobile operators in India, and there are rumours that the 100 MHz guard band between 3.6 GHz and 3.7 GHz is being considered for giving to 5G.

Key Players:

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).

