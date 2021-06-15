C-Arms Market, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2027

This latest C-Arms Market report published by Data Bridge Market Research covers the current market drivers, effective competition strategies and valuable information. C-Arms market report also contains all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and excellent research methodology. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The C-Arms market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This market analysis report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The data and information included in the top-notch C-Arms report not only aids business make data-driven decisions but also assures maximum return on investment (ROI). The leading key players are strategically profiled and their growth strategies are also thoroughly analyzed. It analyzes competitive scenarios such as developments, agreements, new launching products, and market acquisitions.

C-Arms market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,932.98 million by 2027. Technological advancement in c-arms is the factors for the market growth.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Assing S.p.A

BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

AADCO Medical, Inc

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Shimadzu Corporation

ITALRAY, Hologic Inc

Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa

STEPHANIX

MS WESTFALIA GMBH

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Ziehm Imaging

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Inc

EcoRay

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l.

Ecotron and GE Healthcare

C-Arms Market Segmentation:

By Type (Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms)

By Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel)

By Application (Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neuro Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urology, Pain Management, General Surgery, Others)

By End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics, Others)

C-Arms report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics.

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: C-Arms Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: C-Arms Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of C-Arms.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of C-Arms.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of C-Arms by Regions.

Chapter 6: C-Arms Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: C-Arms Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global C-Arms.

Chapter 9: C-Arms Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: C-Arms Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: C-Arms Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of C-Arms Market Conclusion.

Highlights of The Report:

The study provides a synopsis of the product scope of the global C-Arms market. Also, market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

Information about the production volume and the price trends are provided in the report.

Data related to the market industry concentration rate with respect to the raw materials are present in the report.

Global C-Arms market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

It provides a six-year forecast based on C-Arms market growth forecasts.

Global C-Arms Market Scope and Market Size

C-arms were introduced in 1955 since then, after the new technological advancements, the mobile C-arms imaging systems has became essential part of hospitals for various procedures such as orthopaedics surgery, vascular surgery and others.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into image intensifiers, flat panel. Image intensifiers are dominating in the market because image intensifiers provide high resolution image compare than flat panel. However, flat panel is growing with highest CAGR due to advancement of technology in C-Arms.

On the basis of model type, the market is segmented into floor mounted, ceiling mounted. Floor mounted is dominating the market because it is mostly used by surgeons and experts. However ceiling mounted is growing with highest CAGR due to its high demand and usage in hospitals.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, urology, pain management, general surgery, others. Orthopaedic and trauma surgeries are dominating in the market rising used of C-Arms in orthopaedic and trauma surgeries.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centres, speciality clinics, others. Hospitals segment is dominating in the market because hospital segment provide better treatment facilities compare than others.

Competitive Landscape and C-Arms Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Assing S.p.A, BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., AADCO Medical, Inc., Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Shimadzu Corporation, ITALRAY, Hologic Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa., STEPHANIX,MS WESTFALIA GMBH, Siemens Healthcare GmbH., Ziehm Imaging, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc.., EcoRay , INTERMEDICAL S.r.l., Ecotron and GE Healthcare among others among other players domestic and global. C-Arms market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

C-Arms Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

