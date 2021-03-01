Bye-bye Brexit: EU negotiator Barnier says goodbye | Free press

With Brexit over, Europe’s ex-chief negotiator Michel Barnier is considering running in France’s 2022 presidential election.

Brussels (AP) – Frenchman Michel Barnier has said goodbye to the team of Brexit negotiators of the European Union after more than four years.

“Mission accomplished,” the 70-year-old wrote on Twitter, thanking his employees. “Today is the first day of the rest of our lives. Many challenges await. “

Barnier was appointed chief negotiator for the negotiations with the United Kingdom after the British voted to leave the EU in 2016. In almost endless rounds with the British negotiators, he had initially agreed on the EU exit treaty, which entered into force in 2019. The trade pact with Great Britain, which has been preliminary since January 1, followed Christmas 2020.

In January Barnier was appointed “special adviser” to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Another reason is that on January 9, with his 70th birthday, he will reach the official age limit for a job at the European Commission. Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the Commission, is now responsible for the implementation of the Brexit agreements.

Barnier, on the other hand, is retiring to French politics, as he officially announced in December. According to media reports, the conservative politician is considering a candidacy for the 2022 presidential election in France for the center-right party Les Républicains. Before his career in Brussels, Barnier was, among other things, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France.

