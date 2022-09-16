By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 will air in January 2023. Pic credit: Maho Film

By The Grace of the Gods Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The news was revealed on September 16, 2022, when a key visual and a teaser PV for Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko Season 2 was released. (See below)

The sequel to By The Grace of the Gods Season 1 was first announced back in June 2021. Funimation announced in the past that it will stream the new season, although since then the streaming service was purchased by Sony and then merged into Crunchyroll.

The teaser PV reveals a new cast member and also the new main writer of By The Grace of the Gods Season 2. It was revealed that Yuiko Tatsumi is joining the anime’s cast as Miyabi. And Yuka Yamada is replacing Kazuyuki Fudeyasu as the person in charge of the series scripts.

In addition, the Blu-ray collection of By The Grace of the Gods Season 1 will be released on December 7, 2022, at the price of ¥ 10,000 (excluding tax). A booklet is included as an initial bonus.

Here is the teaser PV released by the production team on the Toei Video Youtube channel:

Cast and staff of By The Grace of the Gods Season 2

The main cast of By The Grace of the Gods Season 1 is reprising their roles for the sequel, including:

Azusa Tadokoro as Ryoma

Yuuki Kuwahawa as Eliaria Jamil

Marika Kouno as Miya

The main staff of season 1 is returning for the second season of By The Grace of the Gods.

Takeyuki Yanase is directing the second season of the anime at Maho Film. Kaho Deguchi is designing the characters, with Ririnra credited with the original character designs. Kaho Deguchi is also serving as the chief animation director.

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

Ryoma and Eliaria in the new key visual for By The Grace of the Gods Season 2. Pic credit: Maho Film

More about By The Grace of the Gods

By The Grace of the Gods anime, also known in Japan as Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko, is based on a light novel series of the same name written by Roy and illustrated by Ririnra.

The series was initially serialized on the user-generated novel publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro. It was later acquired by Hobby Japan, which published the first volume as a light novel under their HJ Novels imprint in September 2017.

The series also received a manga adaptation by Ririnra, which began serialization in Square Enix‘s Manga UP! app and website in November 2017.

For more information on the series, check out the official Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko anime website.