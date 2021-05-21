By Applications will be Leverages Significantly by Players in the Natural Gas Market through 2025

KD market Research and Reports have added statistical details titled Natural Gas market to its repository for a solid and effective industry outlook. The report’s industry analysts use exploratory evaluation methodologies such as qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a full descriptive analysis of Natural Gas market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

– Liquefied Natural Gas

– Compressed Natural Gas

By Application

– Power Generation

– Industry

– Residential & Commercial

– Other

Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the global Natural Gas market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also, the classification of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the market research report. Further, the regions are segregated into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the market are listed in this section of the study. It helps to understand the tactics and alliances that players concentrate on fighting market rivalry. An essential microscopic look at the market is given in the detailed study. The major players operating in the Global Natural Gas market are –

– Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

– Chevron Corporation

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Petrochina

– Total SA

– StatOil

– Eni S.p.A.

– Royal Dutch Shell

– Conoco Philips

– BP Plc

– Other Major & Niche Players

