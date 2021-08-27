buy the Sony console for only € 241 thanks to SFR

The PS5, released last November, continues to be classified as a rare treat. And for good reason, although it has been replenished regularly lately, it struggles to maintain a sustainable inventory that is accessible to all. However, it is still possible to pay less for it thanks to a trick that will at least give you fast internet speeds.

a tempting offer

Cdiscount, Amazon, Carrefour, or even Auchan, big brands that regularly offer PlayStation 5 replenishments on their respective websites. A console coveted by many gamers, which can still be found at inflated prices at various retailers. While the trend seems to have calmed down a bit, Sony’s next-gen console remains a hard-to-find item. And with good reason, waking up early is advisable to take advantage of a welcome supply. The lucky ones don’t hesitate to share their adventures while the unfortunate ones relativize given the many postponements that are falling victim to anticipated games like Horizon Forbidden West.

Still, other actors seem willing to join in the dance. After the giants of e-commerce, here are the telephone providers who puff up their subscription sales with the tip of their noses. On August 26, 2021, SFR launched the first offering that combines a box and a PS5. For every new subscription to a fiber optic subscription, you can benefit from a nice discount of up to almost 40%. The SFR Fiber offer thus offers access to a PS5, accompanied by two DualSense controllers.

For the PS5 standard:

SFR Box + PS5 Fiber (500 Mbit / s) or Fiber 8 (1 Gbit / s): one-time payment of 421 € or in 24 installments of 229 € + 8 € / month SFR Box + PS5 Fiber Power or Power 8: one-time payment of 341 € or in 24 installments of € 149 + € 8 / month.

For the digital PS5:

SFR Box + PS5 Fiber (500 Mbit / s) or Fiber 8 (1 Gbit / s): single payment of 321 € or in 24 installments of 129 € + 8 € / month SFR Box + PS5 Fiber Power or Power 8: single payment of 241 € or in 24 installments of € 49 + € 8 / month.

An offer only available from August 27th to 29th, 2021. Please note that “Box + PS5 customers also benefit from free secure delivery on site as well as the multi-TV option and the digital hard drive with a capacity of 300 hours or more” . A juicy partnership between Altice France and Sony that could interest more than one.