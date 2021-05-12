Butter Fat Fraction Market Sales Revenue to Substantially Surge in the Next Ten Years-Persistence Market Research

A new report published by the Persistence Market Research, titled ‘Butter Fat Fraction Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2028’, projects that the butter fat fraction market is expected to reach US$ 101.3 Mn in terms of market value by the end of 2018 (estimated year).

The butter fraction market is forecasted to reach US$ 209 Mn by the end of 2028 (forecast year). The overall global butter fat fraction market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of market value from 2018 to 2028.

High Demand for Butter Fat Fraction in the Europe Region which is expected to Increase in the Growth of the Butter Fat Fraction Market

In the overall global butter fat fraction market, there an increase in the competition and high fragmentation. North America region is expected to account for a high market share followed by Europe. The demand for the butter fat fraction is expected to show a prominent growth in terms of market value throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2028) as there is high amount of consumption of butter fat fraction in the US and Western European countries.

The reason for increase in competition in butter fat fraction market is due to the presence of various organized players in the butter fat fraction market. This is also one of the major factor that helps to boost the development of various other innovative and new products in the butter fat fraction market. This is a major factor that aids the growth of the butter fat fraction market in terms of market value throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

MFGM Segment Holds over 66% Share of Overall Butter Fat Fraction Market Value

By ingredient type, the MFGM (Milk Fat Globule Membrane) segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the overall butter fat fraction market. This segment accounts for a substantial market share of more than 66% in terms of market value, which will reportedly increase to around 75% towards the end of the forecast year 2028, in the butter fat fraction market.

The Ganglioside segment is expected exhibit a slow growth in terms of value in the butter fat fraction market. The MFGM and phospholipid segment hold majority of market share in the global butter fat fraction market, and expected to achieve high growth during the forecast period in the butter fat fraction market. This segment is expected to exhibit a high growth in terms of value in the overall butter fat fraction market.

Among regional segment, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of 42.1% by the End of 2018, in terms of market value in the butter fat fraction market. Furthermore, in Europe, the demand for butter fat fraction is also increasing at higher growth rate especially in UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and other European countries.

