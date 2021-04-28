but where is steve rogers?

With the series Falcon and Winter Soldier, we were able to find out how Sam Wilson became a worthy successor to Steve Rogers. In the last episode of the series in particular, we could see the character definitely taking on his new role, and unfortunately Steve Rogers wasn’t there to see him. Where was he elsewhere? The question arises and it deserves that we develop it a little further.

Warning: This article contains loot for the entire Falcon and Winter Soldier series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

Steve Rogers on Falcon and the Winter Soldier

In the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, however, when Steve Rogers did not appear, several references were made to the character of Sam and Bucky. In the very first episode of the series, Joaquin takes the opportunity to ask Sam Wilson a question to ask him if Steve is in a secret base on the moon. The assumption sounds funny, but it mostly points to one thing: No character really seems to know what happened to Steve Rogers.

Some internet users would have liked to see Steve Rogers again at the end of the series, but it wasn’t much to their disappointment. If beloved Steve Rogers was missing, there was a good reason. Now it’s up to us to find some.

The assumptions about Steve Rogers

One of the most widespread hypotheses on the internet is that Steve Rogers is simply out of this world and has found eternal rest. In the first episode of the series, Sam has to go to the Smithsonian to return Captain America’s shield, and the mood in this scene is special, full of emotion. We feel like Sam is in the grip of emotions too, and we ask ourselves: is this a farewell to the funeral? Other details support this theory, such as the fact that Sam and Bucky often use the past tense to evoke the fate reserved for their boyfriend, “He’s Gone”, which turns into “He’s Gone” in English.

Another detail, neither Sam nor Bucky, is trying at some point to measure the temperature on the side of the former Captain America to find out what absolutely needs to be achieved as a successor. So it could very well be that Cap ‘was killed between Endgame and the start of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After all, the character was already very old during the endgame: 112 candles were blown out according to the script. There are other assumptions about the former Captain America, however. One of them accepted Joaquin’s request at face value. For some internet users it is therefore certain that Steve Rogers is actually alive and well and is currently operating on the moon.

Now let’s discuss another theory. Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher McFeely and Stephen Markus both previously stated that Steve Rogers is living concurrently with the events we saw in the Marvel films. Therefore, the latter could continue to hide somewhere under a false identity and beyond that in a safe place. Given that both Anthony and Joe Russo have suggested that Steve live with Peggy outside of the official MCU timeline, it’s likely that Steve simply added the main timeline to give Sam the shield. In this exact case, Steve could possibly live in a different reality than Sam and Bucky, which would also explain why the two characters never thought of visiting him.

Neither of these theories has an answer at the moment, although some elements still lead to the assumption that Steve Rogers is dead. It remains to be seen whether the latter can occur one last time thanks to a system of flashbacks, for example in Captain America 4. You will likely have to wait a few more years to answer that other question. And you what do you think Is Steve Rogers Dead For You? Is he alive? If so, under what conditions? We’ll let you answer this question through the comment section!