Business VPN Market 2021-2028 Stunning Growth with Golden Frog, Hotspot Shield, Express VPN, Safer VPN

A business VPN lets users and teams connect their company’s internal network. By contrast, a commercial VPN connects the user to a remote server, or set of servers, which interact with the public Internet on the user’s behalf.

Key Players:

Nord VPN

Windscribe

Golden Frog (VyprVPN)

Hotspot Shield

Express VPN

Safer VPN (Perimeter 81)

Jungle Disk

Cyber​​Ghost VPN

ibVPN

me

Purevpn

StackPath (IPVanish)

me

TorGuard

Business VPN Market Report Segment: by type

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Others

Business VPN Market Report Segment: by application

Large Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprises

Small Companies

Business VPN Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

