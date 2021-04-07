Business Travel Market Revenue, Volume, SWOT Study and PESTEL Analysis | Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2027|| || Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast

Global Business Travel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1375.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1915.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Business Travel Market At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Business Travel Market key players Involved in the study are Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel, CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson Ltd, Booking Holdings, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Travel Leaders Group.

Global Business Travel Market Segmentation:

By Service: Transportation, Food & Lodging, Recreation Activity

By Industry: Government, Corporate

By Traveller: Group, Solo

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate Business Travel Market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level – for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the various dynamics influencing the Business Travel Market – key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance – market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to enhance top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the worth augmentation at each step, so as to optimize value and convey efficiencies in your processes.

Get a fast outlook on the market entropy – M&A’s, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for quite top 20 countries globally for the Business Travel Market.

