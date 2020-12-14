Business Travel Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast 2020-2025
According to the IMARC’s latest study “Global Business Travel Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Business travel, also known as corporate travel, refers to a journey undertaken precisely for work or business purposes. It mostly includes domestic and international travel to a different branch of an enterprise or for meeting suppliers and buyers for business expansion.
Global Business Travel Market Trends:
The rising globalization, along with the increasing penetration of small and medium scale enterprises, has augmented the demand for business travel. Furthermore, the growing number of conferences and exhibitions for the promotion of products and services is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of numerous government initiatives for supporting startup businesses has created lucrative opportunities for cross-board investments, thereby propelling the demand for business travel. The increasing need for face-to-face interaction during vendor finalization or recruitment of senior executives is also driving the market. Besides this, rising air connectivity along with the growing number of low-cost airlines and private jet aggregators, is also bolstering the market for business travel.
Notes: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Business Travel Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Managed Business Travel
Unmanaged Business Travel
Breakup by Purpose Type:
Marketing
Internal Meetings
Trade Shows
Product Launch
Others
Breakup by Expenditure:
Travel Fare
Lodging
Dining
Others
Breakup by Age Group:
Travelers Below 40 Years
Travelers Above 40 Years
Breakup by Service Type:
Transportation
Food and Lodging
Recreational Activities
Others
Breakup by Travel Type:
Group Travel
Solo Travel
Breakup by End-User:
Government
Corporate
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Airbnb Inc., American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), BCD Travel, Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc., Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fareportal Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group, Hogg Robinson Group, Travel Leaders Group LLC, Wexas Travel, etc.
