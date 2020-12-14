Business Travel Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast 2020-2025

Business travel, also known as corporate travel, refers to a journey undertaken precisely for work or business purposes. It mostly includes domestic and international travel to a different branch of an enterprise or for meeting suppliers and buyers for business expansion.

Global Business Travel Market Trends:

The rising globalization, along with the increasing penetration of small and medium scale enterprises, has augmented the demand for business travel. Furthermore, the growing number of conferences and exhibitions for the promotion of products and services is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of numerous government initiatives for supporting startup businesses has created lucrative opportunities for cross-board investments, thereby propelling the demand for business travel. The increasing need for face-to-face interaction during vendor finalization or recruitment of senior executives is also driving the market. Besides this, rising air connectivity along with the growing number of low-cost airlines and private jet aggregators, is also bolstering the market for business travel.

Notes: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Business Travel Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Managed Business Travel

Unmanaged Business Travel

Breakup by Purpose Type:

Marketing

Internal Meetings

Trade Shows

Product Launch

Others

Breakup by Expenditure:

Travel Fare

Lodging

Dining

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Travelers Below 40 Years

Travelers Above 40 Years

Breakup by Service Type:

Transportation

Food and Lodging

Recreational Activities

Others

Breakup by Travel Type:

Group Travel

Solo Travel

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Corporate

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Airbnb Inc., American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), BCD Travel, Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc., Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fareportal Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group, Hogg Robinson Group, Travel Leaders Group LLC, Wexas Travel, etc.

