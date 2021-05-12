Business Travel Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2027

Global Business Travel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1375.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1915.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel, CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson Ltd, Booking Holdings, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Travel Leaders Group.

Global Business Travel Market Segmentation:

By Service: Transportation, Food & Lodging, Recreation Activity

By Industry: Government, Corporate

By Traveller: Group, Solo

