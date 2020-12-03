Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) Market 2020-2028 marketing to robots, looming business growth with Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft

Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) marketing is a revolution that sounds like fiction, but with global spending on robots expected to reach $241.4 billion.

Marketing is changing as voice assistants, Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, and digital avatars become the gatekeepers between brands and consumers. In this new age of technology, CMOs will have to rethink their strategies for creating winning brands. To prepare for the future, marketers and CMOs need to think how to market not just to people but to the robots who make decisions for them.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Global Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) Market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) market.

Key Players:

Amazon, Apple, Google, ABB, Alphabet, Asustek Computer, Blue Frog Robotics, Bsh Hausgeräte, Fanuc, Hanson Robotics, Harman International Industries, IBM, Intel, Jibo, Kuka, LG, Mayfield Robotics, Microsoft, Neurala, Nvidia, Promobot, Softbank, Xilinx.

The Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) market regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends.

Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) Market Report Segment: by components

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Artificial intelligence

Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) Market Report Segment: by application

Business automation

Ecommerce

Shopping

Others

Business to Robot to Consumer (B2R2C) Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

