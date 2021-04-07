Business-to-business E-commerce Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026 | Amazon, eBay, Flipkart, IndiaMART InterMESH, ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade

Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Growth 2021-2026

B2B portals play a pivotal role, helping SMEs and large-scale enterprises reach remote areas, and becoming a way of doing business worldwide. These portals facilitate in establishing new trading relationships between companies in addition to supporting existing relationships. Moreover, B2B e-commerce platforms enable businesses to lower down their marketing expenses, better management of the suppliers and customers, and boosts sales engagement.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon, eBay, Flipkart, IndiaMART InterMESH, ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eWorldTrade, KellySearch, KOMPASS

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Business-to-business E-commerce market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Supplier-oriented

Buyer-oriented

Intermediary-oriented

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Consumer Electronics

Industrial and Science

Healthcare

Beauty and Personal Care

Books and Stationary

Automotive

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Business-to-business E-commerce market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Business-to-business E-commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Business-to-business E-commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Business-to-business E-commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Business-to-business E-commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Business-to-business E-commerce by Players

4 Business-to-business E-commerce by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Amazon

11.1.1 Amazon Company Information

11.1.2 Amazon Business-to-business E-commerce Product Offered

11.1.3 Amazon Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Amazon Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Amazon Latest Developments

11.2 eBay

11.2.1 eBay Company Information

11.2.2 eBay Business-to-business E-commerce Product Offered

11.2.3 eBay Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 eBay Main Business Overview

11.2.5 eBay Latest Developments

11.3 Flipkart

11.3.1 Flipkart Company Information

11.3.2 Flipkart Business-to-business E-commerce Product Offered

11.3.3 Flipkart Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Flipkart Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Flipkart Latest Developments

11.4 IndiaMART InterMESH

