Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication Market Down To A Trickle Month Other Covid-19 Traders Cling On The Hope. | Comarch SA., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communications, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group PLC

Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Business to business (B2B) communication refers to any communications between businesses and clients; business and business or clients and clients. In B2B telecommunication can be defined as communication done between businesses and clients in the form of text, audio, video, voice, or data. B2B telecommunications platform delivers a holistic prospective for stats, data, cases, and orders, in order to augment the company’s presence in the industry. The B2B telecommunication helps companies to manage service level agreements and offers real-time control over service usage.

Market Dynamics

Now a days, the companies has expanded their businesses across the globe. The companies has their various operating departments spread across various countries. The internal communication between these operating departments is very crucial for companies. Owing to this the need of b2b telecommunication has been increased drastically in recent years as it boosts internal operational collaboration, efficiencies, and processes by integrating and sharing data across departmental and/or geographic boundaries. It also helps in gaining the insights from the real-time data, which further help the organizations to create a custom message for every customer and communicate with them at a time when they are looking for relevant information. Moreover, the B2B telecommunication has helped companies to reduce their travel expense as they can use teleconferencing instead of face to face meetings.

A B2B communication refers to any communications between businesses as opposed to between businesses and clients or clients and clients. B2B communications can take place in any form with telecommunications providers maintaining systems that transfer data, sound, text, voice, and video. This telecommunication platform is typically used by marketers to boost the company’s presence within the industry and ascertain networking opportunities. A B2B telecommunication platform offers a robust view where the data and statistics related to financial information, cases, and orders is offered to customers. Thus, this enables easy management of most complex hierarchies that represent structure of an organization. Moreover, it provide access to a detailed reporting and set-up a real-time control over service usage.

Market Trends

Growing adoption of unified solutions is one of the major trends in the market

Business owners in various industries are facing major challenges related to stand-alone communication. This, in turn, has led to adoption of unified communication services. This includes fixed-mobile convergence and video conferencing that are extensively adopted by market players. Such services are offered by telecommunication companies, in order to reduce operational complexities. For instance, Telefonica S.A., a Spain-based telecommunication service provider implemented Telepresence, a solution offered for unified communication services for BBVA, in order to reduce travelling cost for its employees between Mexico and Spain by providing internet-based telecommunications.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises are increasing adopting B2B telecommunication services

Growing adoption of B2B telecommunication services by small- and medium-sized enterprises, owing to availability of internet-based services and cloud-based technology is expected to be a major trend in the market. These technologies are cost-efficient and can support daily operations and also enhance business applications. For instance, in 2016, Tata Teleservices limited, an Indian telecommunication provider, gained around 30% overall revenue by offering B2B services including cloud-based conferencing, social media integration, and other SMEs.

Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication Market Keyplayers: Comarch SA., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communications, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Orange S.A., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amdocs Ltd, and Telstra Corporation Limited.

Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication Market Taxonomy

Global B2B Telecommunication Market, By Solution:

Unified Communication and Collaboration

VoIP

WAN

Cloud Services

M2M Communication

Global B2B Telecommunication Market, By End User:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global B2B Telecommunication Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Energy and Utility

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

