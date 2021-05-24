Business Report: The Impact and Future Role of Car Glove Compartment Sales Market

The Asia-Pacific region market is expected to lead the car glove market by garnering a significant revenue during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, owing to the existence of numerous automobile production companies in the region. As per the “International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers”, in the year 2019, nearly 35 million vehicles were produced in the region. In that year, Asia-Pacific stood at a leading position in terms of automobile production worldwide. Key nations involved in large scale production of automobiles in this region were Japan, China, and India. Car gloves compartment is used in the vehicle’s storage and other features such as security for storage of personal belongings; as a result, the region is the major consumer of car clove. All these factors are boosting the demand for car gloves in the region, which is fueling the Asia-Pacific region market in the forecast period.

The North-American region market of the car glove market is another region massively contributing to the growth of this industry. The North-American region market is anticipated to grow with a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. The North-American region possesses a large number of leading automobile producers such as Ford and General Motors. Growing need for highly advanced vehicles and automobile technologies in this region is predicted to unlock rewarding opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players operating in the global car glove market include Moriroku Holdings Company, Magna International Inc., Recticel, IAC Group, Visteon Corporation, ITW, Faurecia, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Trinseo S.A, Hyundai Mobis, and others. These players are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

Market Overview

A recent report by Research Dive states that the global car glove market is predicted to observe significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 owing to the growing usage of passenger as well as commercial vehicles across the globe. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of these market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

