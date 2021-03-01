The report titled “Business Process Management Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Business Process Management Market was valued at USD 3.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.78 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Business Process Management Market: – IBM Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Tibco Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Ultimus Inc., BP Logix Inc, Pegasystems Inc., Appian Corporation, Signavio GmbH, ASG Technologies Group, Inc.,, Kissflow Inc., Nintex UK Ltd, Comindware Inc.

– August 2020 – Signavio launched a specific Business transformation suite toward the insurance industry with a focus on eliminating repetitive work, reducing human error, and detecting non-compliant behavior. This is further expected to optimize existing processes in preparation for RPA implementation at scale.

– May 2020 – Appian Corporation led an Integration Partnership with Box, a cloud content management platform. The activity resorted to making enterprise collaboration more efficient, secure, and valuable. Also, the former’s Low-code Automation Platform could be integrated with the Box platform to access a wide variety of document-centric use cases in minutes with Appian’s no-code Plug-In Connector.

– As per the 2020 State of BPM by Signavio, nearly 70% of the organizations implement BPM to reduce costs or improve productivity. A mere 2% of respondents have all of their business processes modeling. Further, 60% announced working on one or more transformation projects and 36% working on ten or more process improvement projects.

– This is suggestive of increasing demand for business process management. A part of the adoption is driven by the emergence of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other intelligence solutions that assist in developing new, advanced BPM platforms and technologies.

– For instance, IBM’s Intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS) offers business process management (BPM) software with additional capabilities, such as artificial intelligence (AI). This is particularly designed to assist companies in dynamic automation of workflows. These suites are often cloud-enabled and provide low-code tools that help developers create workflow solutions quickly and easily.

BFSI Industry is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The banking, financial service and insurance sector pose a significant demand for BPM. As the industry is indicative of economic and financial crises, financial entities rely on technological tools to help them optimize their resources and processes.

– IT infrastructure in banks and financial institutions needs regular updating, as multiple core- banking systems can collide, hampering effective decision-making. Therefore, it becomes difficult to achieve cost-efficiencies or proper integration between the two blended entities. Moreover, an IBM study reveals that over 50% of banking and financial organization CEOs are focusing on simplifying their products and operations to manage complexity effectively.

North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share

– According to the recent State of BPM 2020 Survey, the majority of North American organizations reported a significant business driver that led to business process change required to reduce costs and improve productivity.

– However, benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility, and the ability to deploy new applications more quickly, hold significance. Additionally, the companies in the United States, where employees are more than 100 in number, are adopting cloud-based applications. According to a report from IBM’s Institute for Business Value in 2019, nearly all companies surveyed said they are using some form of cloud computing, with 85% of them using more than one cloud environment, thus, indicating a substantial impact cloud-based BPM platforms.

Business Process Management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

