Business Jet MRO Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2025 and Industry Analysis Report

The Global Business Jet MRO Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Business Jet MRO industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Business Jet MRO market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Business Jet MRO Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The business jet MRO market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, (2020 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape

The business jet MRO market is highly consolidated with few players in the market-dominating majority of market share. Some of the prominent players in the business jet MRO market are Bombardier Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Rolls Royce plc, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney), Lufthansa Technik AG. To further increase their presence in the market, the companies are constructing new MRO facilities at strategic locations and acquiring the local players. Several local players are partnering with OEMs to gain the technical expertise and required MRO certification for performing on-site MRO services to the business jets. For instance, in March 2020, DC Aviation Group and Comlux signed a cooperation agreement, under which DC Aviation will perform the line maintenance and warranty work for Comlux customers based in Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions. Such partnerships are expected to help the companies enhance their share and presence in the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

North America Currently Dominates the Market in Terms of Market Share

The large fleet of private and charter aircraft in the United States and Canada, with over 14,000 business jets in active service has driven the need for MRO services in the region. , Besides, the attractive growth prospects of the business jet charter industry in the region has also resulted in the creation of an extensive MRO network in the region. In the last two years, MRO capability expansion activities in North America increased considerably. In December 2019, Gulfstream Aerospace opened its approximately 66,000 square feet second MRO facility at Van Nuys Airport in Southern California. The new facility will serve as a local operating base for Gulfstream FAST Field and Airborne Support Teams. Such expansion plans of the companies in the North America region to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the business jet MRO industry is expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.

