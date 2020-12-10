Business Jet Market Report | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Business Jet Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global business jet market size to witness moderate growth during the next five years.

A business jet is an aircraft mainly used by a small group of passengers, including private and government organizations for leisure travel, business tours, and short-haul flights. It can also be used for evacuation during emergencies, express parcel deliveries, and transporting goods for the armed forces. Various types of business jets include single-pilot airplanes, propeller-driven jets, turbine aircraft, and piston jets.

Market Trends

The growing aviation industry, along with the rising popularity of long-range jets for travel and tourism, is inducing the demand for business jets. They reduce travel time, facilitate on-demand flight scheduling, and ensure the privacy of the passengers to conduct their businesses during travel. Several technological upgradations have led to the integration of advanced connectivity solutions, avionics, interiors, and highly efficient engines in the jets. Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are replacing mechanical flight systems with lightweight virtual windows, inflight entertainment systems, video calling systems, etc., thereby enhancing the comfort and travel experience. Moreover, the inception of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft with superior urban air mobility is also contributing to the market growth. The development of vertiports, coupled with the advent of consumer-centric business models, is anticipated to bolster the business jet market.

Business Jet 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Airbus

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Gulfstream Aerospace

Honda Aircraft Company

Pilatus Aircraft

Piper Aircraft

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, business model, range, point of sale and region.

Breakup by Type:

Light

Medium

Large

Breakup by Business Model:

On-Demand Service Air Taxis Branded Charters Jet-Card Programs

Ownership Fractional Ownership Full Ownership



Breakup by Range:

< 3,000 NM

3,000 – 5,000 NM

> 5000 NM

Breakup by Point of Sale:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

