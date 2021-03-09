Business Intelligence Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 14.55% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

The growing acceptance of data analytics in end-use industries to study the data and make more established business decisions is anticipated to boost the growth of the business intelligence market in the forecast period. Factors such as expanded use of e-commerce and rising in the acceptance of data-oriented business models by small, medium, and large organizations are the major factors estimated to propel the growth of the business intelligence market. However, difficulty in justifying the ROI of business intelligence is a most likely expected to act as a hinderance in the growth of the business intelligence market. Additionally, advantaging business intelligence and data visualizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing need of creating valuable insights from unused data and embedded business intelligence are the factors that can be posed as opportunities for the growth of the industry. On the other hand, considerable amount of price incurred in-licensing and installing a business intelligence is expected to act as a challenge for the growth of the business intelligence. Also, data integration and dearth of skilled specialist workforce are also challenges that are expected for the growth of the business intelligence market.

The Business Intelligence Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 14.55% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Business intelligence (BI) facilitates businesses to make briefed decisions established on logical facts that concern market trends and customer buying patterns. For example, data exists in various systems over the large organization as they own CRM and ERP operations. Therefore, the prime step to use BI is to prepare an inventory of the data composed by the business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the business intelligence market report are SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; ConnectWise, LLC.; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; ibi; Sisense Inc.; Verizon; RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Infor.; FICO; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Business Intelligence Market

Based on component, the business intelligence market is segmented into platform, software, services.

Based on data type, the business intelligence market is segmented into structured data, unstructured data, semi-structured data.

Based on technology, the business intelligence market is segmented into mobile, cloud, social, others.

Based on deployment model, the business intelligence market is segmented into on-demand, on-premises.

Based on organization size, the business intelligence market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises.

Based on application, the business intelligence market is segmented into predictive asset maintenance, fraud detection and securitymanagement, supply chain optimization, network management and optimization, workforce management, sales and marketing management, operations management, others.

Based on industry vertical, the business intelligence market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, others.

Country Level Analysis

The Business Intelligence market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Business Intelligence market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Business Intelligence market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Business Intelligence market.

Major Highlights of Business Intelligence Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Business Intelligence market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Business Intelligence market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Business Intelligence market.

