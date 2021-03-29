Business Intelligence Market 2021 Analysis by Popular Key Companies Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc

The Business Intelligence report includes assessment of production process, techniques, plant areas, raw material sources, serving portions, item determinations, product offering up, import-export, innovations, esteem chain, evaluating the structure, fabricating cost, brands, licenses, and global presence of the participants. Strategic and tactical business plans applied by the various players are also evaluated in the report, which typically covers recent product launches and business expansions through mergers, ventures, amalgamations, and partnerships as well as branding and promotional activities.

Business Intelligence Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Business Intelligence Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Business Intelligence market are Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless; RACKSPACE US, INC.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.

Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.

Business Intelligence Market: Scope of the Report

By Component Platform Software Services Professional Services System Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance Consulting Services Managed Services

By Data Type Structured Data Unstructured Data Semi-Structured Data

By Technology Mobile Cloud Social Others

By Deployment Model On-Demand On-Premises

By Organization Size Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Application Predictive Asset Maintenance Fraud Detection & Security Management Supply Chain Optimization Network Management & Optimization Workforce Management Sales & Marketing Management Operations Management Others

By Industry Vertical BFSI Telecommunications & IT Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare & Life Sciences Manufacturing Government & Defense Energy & Utilities Transportation & Logistics Media & Entertainment Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Business Intelligence Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Business Intelligence Market: Competitive Landscape

Global business intelligence market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of business intelligence market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies Microsoft; SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; Continuum Managed Services; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.;

Table of Content: Business Intelligence market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Business Intelligence Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Business Intelligence Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Business Intelligence Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Drivers:

Growth in usage of cloud and cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing demand of analysis-based and data-evident business decisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funds for the installation and integration of this technology in business operations; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Variations in structure of industries and regions causing complications in regulations and compliances; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Impact of Covid-19 in Business Intelligence Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Business Intelligence market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

