Business Intelligence And Analytics Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions and rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors are factors driving business intelligence and analytics market growth.

Market Size – USD 27.20 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of search-driven analytics to generate analysis reports.

The global business intelligence and analytics market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions. Besides, rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors is expected to further fuel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Key market participants include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

Important the study on Business Intelligence and Analytics market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Business Intelligence and Analytics industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market

The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Online Transactional Processing (OLTP) Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)



Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Traditional channels Web portal Web app Email File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Modern channels Cloud hosting Social sharing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management Performance management Strategic planning Process intelligence Competitive intelligence IT management App analytics Web analytics Security management Sales & Marketing Customer behavior analysis Campaign management CRM Targeted marketing Inventory management Human resource Talent management HR analytics Supply chain & Logistics Shipping & inventory control Supplier & vendor management Sports and games analytics



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Education Healthcare Manufacturing Telecommunication Information Technology Retail Entertainment Government Energy & Power Financial Services Others



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Research Report on the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Business Intelligence and Analytics market and its key segments?

