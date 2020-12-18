Business Impacts of COVID-19 on US Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Procedures | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is a medical condition in which the prostate gland becomes enlarged. The enlargement of the prostate gland causes urinary tract problems by blocking the flow of urine out of the body. This happens because the prostate gland surrounds the urethra, which is the tube that carries the urine from the urinary bladder to out of the body, and so, the enlargement of the gland squeezes or blocks the urethra, causing discomfort and problems while urinating.

In the U.S., the growing prevalence of this diseases, because of the surging geriatric population in the country, is rapidly becoming a major health issue. As a result, medical researchers are conducting extensive research and development (R&D) activities for developing advanced BPH treatment procedures. Moreover, the demand for BPH medications is also rising at an explosive pace in the country. Because of these factors, the U.S. benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) procedures market will advance rapidly in the coming years.

Out of these, the demand for green light laser-based procedures was observed to be significantly high in the U.S. during the last few years. According to many experts, the main factor responsible for the large-scale adoption of green light laser-based procedures was the fact that these procedures allow faster recovery and cause far lesser short-term side effects in comparison to the other laser-based procedures. Moreover, these procedures significantly improve the comfort level experienced by patients while urinating.