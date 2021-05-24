Business COVID-19: Could There Be A Positive Impact on Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market

The North America region to hold the majority of share with $2112.2 million in the global vehicle exhaust hose market by 2027. The regional market is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This can be majorly owing to stringent emission norms coupled with growing demand for innovative vehicle exhaust removal system from U.S. and Canada. In addition, various vehicle exhaust hose manufacturers existing in the region are mainly focusing on business expansion and R&D investment. For instance, in November 2019, ARI-HETRA, the global leader in the exhaust extraction systems entered into a strategic partnership with MAHA USA, a leading manufacturer of workshop equipment & safety technology for automotive. The aim of the companies behind this partnership is to design, manufacture, and market the maintenance shop equipment of heavy-duty trucks in the North America region. All these factors are expected to boost the growth of the North America vehicle exhaust hose market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific vehicle exhaust hose market valued for $151.3 million in 2019 and is projected to generate a revenue of $199.9 million by 2027. The regional market is expected to grow at steady rate during the forecast period owing to owing to the increase in the number of environmental challenges hastened by hazardous exhaust gases. Thus, the government of Asian countries including China, Japan, and India have initiated stringent emission rules in order to keep the environment free from hazardous gases.

Market Overview

The global vehicle exhaust hose market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% and surpass $744.8 million over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for adequate fume extraction systems from the automobile garages across the globe is the major factor predicted to drive the growth of the global vehicle exhaust hose market in the coming years. Besides, novel product innovations and launches by leading companies of the market is expected to create huge growth opportunities in the near future.

Prominent Market Players

The research report summarizes and presents various aspects of the key players operating in the global vehicle exhaust hose market such as company snapshot, business performance, latest developments, strategic moves, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and many more. Some of the key players of the market include Masterflex Group., Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc., Novaflex Group, Flexaust Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Eurovac, Precision Hose & Expansion Joints, Dayco Products, LLC, BISCO Enterprise, Inc., and KEMPER GmbH.

