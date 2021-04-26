Business Continuity Management Software Market to Witness Strong Growth Over 2021-2027| Covers Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic| MetricStream, Microsoft, NAVEX Global, Quantivate, SAI Global, SAP SE, X2nSat

Business Continuity Management Software Market Report: Introduction

Business continuity management software supports companies to recognize and address potential disruptions in their business operations. This type of software is utilized to guarantee the uninterrupted flow of the company’s operations through recognizing risks, projecting their disruptive potential, and executing procedures to mitigate them. Organizations also utilize business continuity management software for the compliance purposes. This software is utilized mainly by departments responsible for quality management & security and by compliance & risk management professionals.

The newly added research report by The Insight Partners (TIP) on the Business Continuity Management Software Market is a detailed guide to understand several factors that play a vital role in growth progression.

Some of the prominent companies that are covered in this report:

1.Dell Technologies Inc.

2. International Business Machines Corp.

3. LogicManager Inc.

4. MetricStream Inc.

5. Microsoft Corp.

6. NAVEX Global Inc.

7. Quantivate LLC

8. SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

9. SAP SE

10. X2nSat Inc.

…

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Note: A country of choice can be included in the report. If more than one country needs to be added in the list, the research quote will vary accordingly.

