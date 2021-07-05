Business Breaking Report: How COVID-19 impact the various companies of the IoT in Cloud Platform Market

As per new study conducted by Research Dive, the global IoT in cloud platform market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $14.0 billion by the end of 2027 and is expected to rise at a noteworthy rate throughout the forecast years 2019 to 2027.The outbreak of novel coronavirus is positively impacted the global IoT in cloud platform market. Public deployment mode accounted for evident revenue share in 2019 and large enterprise segment held the market share in the previous years. Home automation application segment will witness to rise at a noteworthy rate in the forecast time and healthcare end user will have lucrative growth in the coming years. Also, Asia-Pacific will witness to rise at a health rate and is expected to generate significant growth opportunities in the forecast period. The major players are continuously increasing their efforts to improve product performance and safety to gain highest share in the overall market. This study conducted to help the market players in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on global IoT in cloud platform market

The global market is classified into deployment mode, enterprise size, application, end user and region. This study offers complete insights about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major market players in the global market.

Public deployment mode and large enterprise segments are held the global market size in 2019

By deployment mode, the global market has been categorized into private, hybrid and public. Among these, public deployment mode accounted for highest IoT in cloud platform market size in 2019 and is estimated to remain its growth at a significant rate throughout the projected time. Wide utilization of public cloud systems majorly owing to its flexibility, ease of deployment, cost effective and most efficient platform. Also, governments are increasing investments to improve public cloud infrastructure is estimated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

By enterprise size, the global market has been segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. In both of these, large enterprise segment generated for evident revenue share in the previous years and is estimated to grow at a moderate in the forecast years. This growth is attributed to early adoption of IoT cloud systems by large enterprises to improve work efficiencies and provide better customer services.

Home automation application and Healthcare end user segments will grow at a notable rate in the forecast time

Based on application, the global market is classified into home automation, database management, device management, analytics, wearable technology and processing. In these, the IoT in cloud platform market for home automation application will experience a remarkable growth and is estimated to grow at a faster rate throughout the forecast period. Growing trend for smart city and smart homes across the globe to improve home security and increasing disposal income of individuals. These are major favorable factors for rising demand for IoT in cloud platforms in home automation application, which is anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Based on end user, the global market has been categorized into smart city & home, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, and others. Among these, healthcare end user will witness to grow at a notable rate in the forecast period and is anticipated to produce dominating market share by the end of the forecast years. Growing demand for efficient platform to maintain communication between devices enables in hospitals and clinics to update their customer service, real time patient information and many other application. This factor is predicted to accelerate the growth of the market in the forecast years.

IoT in cloud platform market, Regional analysis

North America region has dominated the global IoT in cloud platform market share in the previous years and is expected to continue its command over the global market size in the forecast time. This dominance is majorly attributed to early adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud systems, IoT, AI and many other technologies due to presence of well-developed infrastructure. Besides North America, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast years and is predicted to generate enormous investment opportunities in the global market throughout the forecast period. Rapid growth in the penetration of higher speed internet services along with favorable government initiatives to support innovations in the technology sector are estimated to boost the market growth in the forecast years.

IoT in cloud platform market, Significant market players

The significant market players in the global IoT in cloud platform market include Microsoft Co., Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Co., SAP SE, Autodesk Inc., Siemens, Google LLC, AT&T, Salesforce.com Inc. and PTC Inc.

