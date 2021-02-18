Business Analytics Solution Market to See Promising Growth Ahead| Adobe, Fair Isaac Corporation, Google LLC., IBM Corporation

Global Business Analytics Solution Market 2020-2026 by Offering (Software, Service), Application, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global business analytics solution market will reach $101.04 billion by 2026, growing by 7.83% annually over 2020-2026 owing to on-going digitalization trend in business, data-oriented decision making, and technological advancements in analytics software.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 90 figures, this 173-page report “Global Business Analytics Solution Market 2020-2026 by Offering (Software, Service), Application, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global business analytics solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global business analytics solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Software

– Business Intelligence

– Advanced & Predictive Analytics

– Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suite

– Content Analytics

– Data Discovery and Visualization Software

– Other Software Types

Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Pricing Analytics

– Customer Analytics

– Risk & Credit Analytics

– Other Applications

Based on Enterprise Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– On-premise Solutions

– Cloud-based Solutions

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Retail & E-commerce

– Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

– Government & Defense

– Energy & Utilities

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Adobe

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google LLC.

IBM Corporation

Infor Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.

Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Supply chain challenges.

Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints, and

Market Competition

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?

What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Key Points Covered in Business Analytics Solution Market Report:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17

1.2.7 Research Limitations 18

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 22

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 23

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 26

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 28

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 31

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 34

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 38

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 42

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 42

3.2 Software 44

3.2.1 Business Intelligence 46

3.2.2 Advanced & Predictive Analytics 47

3.2.3 Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suite 48

3.2.4 Content Analytics 49

3.2.5 Data Discovery and Visualization Software 50

3.2.6 Other Software Types 51

3.3 Service 52

3.3.1 Professional Services 53

3.3.2 Managed Services 54

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 55

4.1 Market Overview by Application 55

4.2 Supply Chain Analytics 57

4.3 Marketing Analytics 58

4.4 Pricing Analytics 59

4.5 Customer Analytics 60

4.6 Risk & Credit Analytics 61

4.7 Other Applications 62

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Enterprise Size 63

5.1 Market Overview by Enterprise Size 63

5.2 Large Enterprises 65

5.3 Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) 66

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode 68

6.1 Market Overview by Deployment Mode 68

6.2 On-premise Solutions 70

6.3 Cloud-based Solutions 71

7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User 72

7.1 Market Overview by End User 72

7.2 BFSI 74

7.3 IT & Telecom 75

7.4 Industrial Manufacturing 76

7.5 Retail & E-commerce 77

7.6 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals 78

7.7 Government & Defense 79

7.8 Energy & Utilities 80

7.9 Other End Users 81

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 82

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026 82

8.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country 86

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 86

8.2.2 U.S. 89

8.2.3 Canada 93

8.2.4 Mexico 95

8.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country 97

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 97

8.3.2 UK 100

8.3.3 France 102

8.3.4 Germany 104

8.3.5 Spain 106

8.3.6 Italy 108

8.3.7 Russia 110

8.3.8 Rest of European Market 112

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 114

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 114

8.4.2 China 117

8.4.3 Japan 119

8.4.4 India 122

8.4.5 Australia 124

8.4.6 South Korea 126

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 128

8.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country 130

8.5.1 Argentina 133

8.5.2 Brazil 135

8.5.3 Chile 137

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market 139

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country 140

8.6.1 UAE 143

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 145

8.6.3 South Africa 147

8.6.4 Other National Markets 149

9 Competitive Landscape 150

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 150

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 153

9.3 Company Profiles 154

Adobe 154

Fair Isaac Corporation 156

Google LLC. 157

IBM Corporation 158

Infor Inc. 159

Microsoft Corporation 160

Oracle Corporation 161

Qlik Technologies, Inc. 162

Salesforce.com, Inc. 163

SAP SE 164

SAS Institute Inc. 165

Tibco Software Inc. 166

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 167

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 167

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 170

Related Reports and Products 173

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

