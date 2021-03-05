Burns, evictions and talents: everything that is already known about “Hell’s Kitchen”

Chef Ljubomir Stanisic’s new program will open on March 14th at SIC. It’s the new prime-time bet on Sunday.

Ljubomir Stanisic has left “Nightmare in the Kitchen” behind and is preparing for his debut with SIC. On Sunday March 14th, the Portuguese version of “Hell’s Kitchen” will be premiered.

At a press conference this Friday, March 5th, the station’s chef and programming director Daniel Oliveira opened the kitchen doors and awaited what was to come. There are a total of 16 experienced competitors trying to convince the chef that they have what it takes to succeed in the competitive world of the kitchen.

For Stanisic there is the certainty that something completely different is coming than before. “Nightmare in the Kitchen,” explains the chef, “was emotionally more demanding,” mainly because of the difficulties of the participants. The dynamic is different here. “I play on my beach. This is real cooking. I haven’t had that much fun in a long time, ”he says. It is “a breath of new life” for him. “Standing still and not working is not my style.”

Daniel Oliveira explains that the chef “exceeded all expectations” in running the program. He shows the unshakable side of the language we know, but also the humanism and humor that make sharing the kitchen with him a special experience. About the competition, which will take place on Sunday evening, he only says: “We only control what we can control”.

The “Hell’s Kitchen” format was very popular because of the personality and attitude of Chef Gordon Ramsay. Stanisic praises the professionalism of the chef, but devalues ​​comparisons. “I’m not a moderator, I’m a cook.” In fact, he wasn’t even a fan of the show just because he watched so little TV. “I was forced by the director to watch a season on YouTube”. And what stood out the most was that when you walked into the kitchen it was bigger and nicer than the American version.

Daniel Oliveira guarantees a program at the best level that this successful format has guaranteed in other countries. “The kitchen alone is 1,000 square meters,” he explained. We can also expect from Stanisic what we already know. “It sucks, straightforward. It is who I am that as an actor I have nothing. “Daniel Oliveira stated that his goal was to prevent Stanisic from participating in the selection of the contestants so that he would only meet them on the day he entered the kitchen of the program.

“Uncomplicated,” promises the chef.

About what to expect, Stanisic says that what surprised him most was the ability to learn from the mistakes of many competitors who improved over the course of the program and that at one point they forgot about the cameras.

It’s not just a good-natured version of the chef we’re about to find, however. He himself reveals: “There was a day when I threatened to exclude everyone”. Incidentally, we can expect cuts, burns, and all kinds of accidents and chaos that can happen in a kitchen. “I was badly burned. I said ‘piiii’ and kept working, ”he explains that it is not certain that this situation will occur in any of the episodes. It is certain that there were competitors who could cut themselves in “Hell’s Kitchen”. It’s part of kitchen life, but the chef even points out that he has a first aid course and himself helped out with the competition. “I’ve seen everything in my life, big cuts, even fingers apart.”

SIC has not released all final prices. It is only known that one of the prizes is a car and that there will be rewards throughout the program, such as: B. Visiting a special restaurant and punishments (at least one of which will be in the form of a crossfit). “I hired one of the finalists myself,” he said without giving any further details.

At least one of the “Hell’s Kitchen” episodes has a menu dedicated to your Bosnia. Stanisic had carte blanche to decide on deportations (both about who and how many could leave at the same time). SIC did not disclose the total episode count for this first season, but said it already has plans for a second.

One of the inevitable challenges was the pandemic itself, and the chef praised SIC’s efforts. “Better organized than my own kitchen”. The participants were always isolated during the recording, the entire team was tested and Ljubomir himself was “tested every day”. “There was no case.”

SIC also released the program’s promo, with Stanisic opening its kitchen doors. On March 14th, we’ll finally find out if the chef’s kitchen can be hell.