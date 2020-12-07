Burner Management System Market Update – Increasing Investment Is Expected To Boost Market Growth in 2027

The communal spread of corona-virus has created a marginal impact on the global market for the burner management system, during the projected period.

The substantial growth of the global market is mainly because the BMS system helps in assuring that the industrial burners operate accurately. Though multiple governments have implemented total lockdown in order to reduce the harmful impact of the outbreak, the BMS market will show considerable growth owing to huge growth in the industrial sector across the world. Moreover, the existence of market players like Honeywell, Schneider Electric, and ABB in the burner management system market may be projected to augment the global burner management system market growth. During this critical situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of the communal spread of corona-virus on the Global market for Burner management system.

Our report includes:

• Technological Impact

• Social Impact

• Investment Opportunity Analysis

• Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

• Infrastructure Analysis

• Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

Download Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/202

As per the recent publication of Research Dive, the global market for the burner management system is expected to surpass $7,742.4 million by 2026, at a 5.6% CAGR, during the analysis period.

The segmentation of the global burner management system market has been done based on platform, fuel type, end-use industry, component, and region. The report provides key insights on opportunities, drivers, vital segments, restraint factors, and leading players of the global burner management system market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the increasing awareness regarding the safety measures in multiple industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, and power regeneration is driving factor fueling the growth of the burner management system market, in the analysis period. Contrary to this, the low number of expertise are operating in this field is restraining the growth of the global market.

Gas Fuel Type will have enormous Growth in the Projected period

Based on fuel type, the global burner management system market is classified into oil, gas, and others. The gas-based fuel market is valued at $4,057.0 million in 2026 and is expected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period. This is significantly because the gas fuel type is more environmentally- friendly than other fuel types.

Distributed Control System (DCS) will have rapid Market Growth

On the basis of the platform, the global market for the burner management system is classified into a programmable logic controller (PLC) and distributed control system (DCS). The distributed control system market is accounted for $3,948.6 million revenue in 2026 and is expected to rise at 6.4% CAGR, during the projected period. The rapid growth of the distributed control system (DCS) platform is mainly attributed to its excellent operating efficiency and availability in lower cost.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/202

The Software will have Significant Market growth During the Period of Forecast

Based on the components, the global market is classified into software and hardware. The software segment is valued at $4,026.0 million in 2026 and is expected to rise at a 6.9% CAGR, during the analysis period. This is majorly because the software helps in the enhancement of industrial process safety

Pharmaceutical industries will have Rapid growth in the global market.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the global market is broadly categorized into chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, power, and others. The pharmaceutical segment for the global burner management system valued at $665.8 million in 2026 and is expected to increase at 6.5% CAGR, during the projected period. The growth is attributed to the existence of global players such as Honeywell and ABB in this field.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the geographical region, the global market for the burner management system is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific burner management system market accounted for $2,005.3 million revenue in 2026 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 6.0%, during the analysis period. The rising adoption of industry 4.0 technology coupled with the increasing emphasis on safety measures mainly in China, India, and Japan.

The global burner management system manufacturers are NestecInc.com, Titan Logix Corp., ABB, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Alstom, Siemens, Doosan, Babcock, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Born Inc., an Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com