Burner Management System Market Growth Projections And Business Development Strategies by Top Industry Players

A burner management system is a safety system, which assures smooth operation and safe start up and shut down of process burners. It manages burners, igniters, and actuators as the system can monitor flames with help of flame detectors. A burner management system signals actuators to stop the flow of fuel burners to inhibit the flames, when sensors detect unsafe operating conditions or do not detect flames. Thus, they find their applications in furnaces, ovens, boilers, and kilns in industries such as oil & gas, mining, mineral, water, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, ceramics, automotive, chemicals, metals, refining, glass, and building. The global burner management system market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years.

Companies covered

Emerson Electric co., ABB, Honeywell, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., ALSTOM, BORN, Pilz GmbH and Co.KG, NESTEC Inc., and others.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The global burner management system market size has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have been stalled which, in turn has declined the market growth.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new burner management systems as workers are staying at home, which, in turn, has disrupted the global supply chains.

As boilers and furnaces are and would be most important components of various industries, the demand for burner management systems is expected to increase as it helps in smoothening operation of burners.

The impact of COVID-19 on Burner Management System Market is temporary as just production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these batteries are expected to gradually increase.

The current scenario is expected to provide opportunities for companies to think about ways for increasing their production, research about technologies, and improve current products.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Growth in rate of development in the industrial sector worldwide and rise in government rules and regulations regarding installation of safety systems boost the market growth. In addition, companies that face increase in number of litigations for workplace accidents have increased adoption of such systems. Moreover, increase in demand from end use industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and power are expected to fuel the Burner Management System Market growth in the future.

New product launches to flourish the market

Major market players have started providing advanced burner management systems that offer various benefits such as cost benefits, built in diagnostics, redundancy management, and error checking. Low priced burner management systems are produced these days as most system integrators in the market for these systems outsource software and assemble hardware parts locally. In addition, owing to rigorous environmental regulations, many companies are developing new age systems, which reduce emissions, for instance, XPO PAK System launched by Honeywell in the year 2017. It is a customized burner management system developed for China to reduce Nitrogen Oxide emissions of industrial and commercial burners in the country, which helps to boost the burner management system market growth.

Surge in usage in oil & gas, chemical, and power industries

Varying demands based on utilization have led manufacturers to produce new products for specific applications. In addition, increase in proliferation of burner management systems has led to development of the advanced systems. Moreover, there has been surge in use of these systems in oil & gas, chemicals and power industries as they help to monitor its usage hours, multiple aspects of boiler control, stack temperature, boiler, and fuel efficiency, which plays an important role in this industry.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global burner management systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global burner management system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global burner management system market trends.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global burner management system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the burner management system market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the burner management system market ?

? What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the burner management system market?

What current trends would influence the market in next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints and opportunities in the burner management system market?

What are projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

