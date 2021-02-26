Burn Care Market Research Report 2021 with Top Keyplayers – Hollister Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Coloplast Corp., etc.
As per the American Burn Association, in the U.S., the average length of hospital stay is 54 days for a survivor with 40–60 % body burn, and the estimated cost of the stay is USD 780,000 per patient per year,
Hollister Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Coloplast Corp., Acelity L.P. Inc., Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Company, DeRoyal Industries, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and more…
Burn Care Market Segmentation
By Product
- Advanced Burn Care
- Biologics
- Traditional Burn Care
By Depth of Burn
- Minor Burns
- Partial-Thickness Burns
- Full-Thickness Burns
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029
Regional Segmentation:
- North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc across the globe, with healthcare systems struggling to prepare adequately for other critical care services, such as burn injuries. In many places, the sudden rise in demand for critical care units has created scarcity, which is expected to impact the capacity of healthcare systems to provide critical care for burn injuries. This has obligated each burn care center to prepare under severe stress conditions, further hampering the market growth.
