Burger King Thailand’s ‘Real Cheeseburger’: All Cheese, No Meat
Social media’s newest quick meals fascination has a easy components: one sesame burger bun plus 20 slices of American cheese.
This invention from Burger King Thailand has no sauce, pickle or vegetable adornments. Nor does it have a patty. By many accounts, the cheese is usually not even grilled or melted.
The so-called Actual Cheeseburger prompts disbelief, however Burger King Thailand confirmed the brand new menu merchandise was actual in a Fb submit saying it on Sunday: “Not for enjoyable, that is for actual!”
The sandwich was priced at 109 Thai Baht, about $3.15, and Thursday can be the final day it was out there, the corporate stated. In an e-mail, it described the Actual Cheeseburger as a “limited-time supply.”
The sandwich’s life span was lower than per week.
Whereas the Actual Cheeseburger was by no means acknowledged as a culinary masterpiece, its distinctive cheese tower geometry and terrifying ingredient simplicity attracted outsize consideration.
Social media posts confirmed clients sampling the sandwich, with mounds of American cheese seeming to fuse along with every chunk.
Critiques of the Actual Cheeseburger weren’t variety.
On the Thai information website Coconuts Bangkok, Nicky Tanskul stated “it was the driest burger I’ve ever tasted” as a result of it lacked sauce and a patty.
Eric Surbano of the media firm Way of life Asia stated the dry sandwich was “a shock to the digestive system.”
“It makes me marvel why Burger King considered this except for the viral facet of it,” Mr. Surbano stated. “Maybe they simply have a surplus of cheese mendacity round. Maybe they simply hate us.”
Quick meals corporations have lengthy relied on stunning meals formulation to attract in new clients.
In January, Burger King Thailand additionally bought a burger with a chocolate bun and French fries drizzled with chocolate sauce.
In the USA, KFC created a sandwich referred to as the Double Down, which used two hunks of fried rooster instead of bread, promoting it for brief spans in 2010, 2014 and March of this 12 months.
Dunkin’ Donuts debuted a breakfast sandwich in 2013 that put eggs and bacon between two halves of a glazed doughnut.
Pizza Hut in the USA bought a pizza in 2015 with a crust that was embellished with 28 tiny sizzling canines resembling pigs-in-a-blanket.
It was referred to as the Sizzling Canine Bites Pizza.
That pizza had been successful in Asia earlier than it was launched in the USA, however Burger King had dangerous information for these hoping the same destiny for the Actual Cheeseburger.
The corporate stated in an e-mail that the sandwich “is not going to be featured in the USA nor elsewhere.”