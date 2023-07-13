Burger King Thailand’s ‘Real Cheeseburger’: All Cheese, No Meat

Social media’s newest quick meals fascination has a easy components: one sesame burger bun plus 20 slices of American cheese.

This invention from Burger King Thailand has no sauce, pickle or vegetable adornments. Nor does it have a patty. By many accounts, the cheese is usually not even grilled or melted.

The so-called Actual Cheeseburger prompts disbelief, however Burger King Thailand confirmed the brand new menu merchandise was actual in a Fb submit saying it on Sunday: “Not for enjoyable, that is for actual!”

The sandwich was priced at 109 Thai Baht, about $3.15, and Thursday can be the final day it was out there, the corporate stated. In an e-mail, it described the Actual Cheeseburger as a “limited-time supply.”