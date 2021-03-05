Bunker Fuel Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Bunker Fuel Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Bunker Fuel market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Bunker Fuel investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Bunker Fuel Market

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT), Sinopec, Bunker Holding, Aegean Marine Petroleum, China Marine Bunker, Chemoil, Exxon Mobil, Bright Oil, Shell, BP, GAC, Shanghai Lonyer Fuels, Lukoil-Bunker, China Changjiang Bunker, Gazpromneft, Southern Pec, Total Marine Fuel, among others.

The bunker fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Factors such as the gradual rise in international seaborne trade and rapid technological development in different types of vessels and their engines are driving the bunker fuel market. Moreover, oil & gas exploration activities at deep offshore locations and other marginal oil & gas fields are boosting the global bunker fuel market as it requires offshore vessels to perform these activities. Furthermore, based on fuel, the High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) segment held a dominant share of the global bunker fuel market in 2018 followed by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). However, the implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation is expected to restrict the use of high sulfur content fuel owing to environmental concern. The new global limits on sulfur content for marine fuels are estimated to significantly impact the bunker fuel market.

The demand for LNG is increasing in the transportation sector, majorly for seaborne trade. There has been a significant shift in the transportation industry from conventional sources to much cleaner and affordable sources such as LNG in recent years. This, in turn, is expected to make LNG the fastest-growing bunker fuel during the forecast period. The worldwide increased focus on energy generation from cleaner fuels and increased LNG-based vessels are providing a major opportunity to the market studied.

Market Insights:

LNG Vessels to Dominate the Market

– LNG use for transportation has shown significant growth in recent years and is expected to do so in the forecast period.

– There has been a significant rise in LNG based seaborne trade vessels, aiming at a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The strict regulations in response to climate change have put pressure on shipping vessels to choose LNG in-place oil.

– As of 2018, there were 143 LNG-fuelled ships in operation, while 140 ships were on order. A quicker uptake of LNG as a fuel for shipping is thus clearly visible. The ferries and OSVs segment has the largest share in the market. As of 2018, 68 LNG-fuelled ferries are operating and 60 LNG-fueled ferried under construction/in the order book. Moreover, 13 out of 73 cruise ships on order and to be delivered between 2017-2026 are LNG powered, with an increasing trend towards LNG powered ships.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in industrialization and urbanization due to an increase in population, majorly in India and China. The energy demand is growing which demands better infrastructure for transportation. Major countries are investing in the bunker fuel to support the industrial & commercial sectors. Also, Rapid technological development has boosted oil & gas exploration activities at deep offshore locations and other marginal oil & gas fields which impact the bunker fuel market positively during the forecast period.

– Moreover, in 2018, the Chinese bunkering market maintained its growth momentum. Ports in China account for nearly a third of global container traffic. The country has the largest merchant fleet in the world in terms of the number of ships.

– In March 2018, China had a cumulative 275 LNG powered vessels, out of which 160 were new builds, and 115 were retrofitted. The country also has 19 LNG bunkering stations, out of which only three were operational as of March 2018.

Regions are covered By Bunker Fuel Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

