Bungie to introduce a ladder-based competitive system in Destiny 2 Season 19

The Crucible has been a problematic topic for Future 2 over the previous few months. From just a few damaged weapons to an odd state of play, the neighborhood has been complaining about how unhealthy the PvP expertise has gotten over the previous couple of seasons.

To fight that, Bungie has listed out a number of modifications that they are seeking to introduce to the Crucible as soon as Future 2 Season 19 goes dwell. Together with new recreation modes and a few attention-grabbing mechanics, a brand new ladder-based rating system may even be launched to additional streamline the PvP aspect of issues.

What is that this new ladder-based aggressive system that Bungie is planning on introducing in Future 2 season 19?

One of many first modifications that gamers will be capable of witness in Season 19 is the removing of the Glory ranks from Future 2. To switch these ranks, Bungie will likely be introducing sure divisions, that are listed beneath:

Copper

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Adept

Ascendant

This is the place issues begin to get attention-grabbing. Beginning subsequent season, Guardians should play seven placement matches to be assigned to one of many divisions listed above. Nevertheless, firstly of Season 19, no participant will likely be positioned at a rank increased than Gold III. This can most likely change within the upcoming season, however for now, that is going to be the best opening rank that anybody can obtain.

Throughout these placement matches, the system will have in mind the Guardian’s particular person efficiency and the general efficiency of their staff. Whereas advancing by means of tiers throughout the similar rank bracket will not require any further effort, Guardians should play further matches to climb up the ranks.

With the intention to attain Platinum from Gold or Ascendant from Adept, Guardians should take part in three placement matches and should win no less than two of them in an effort to advance to the subsequent rank. The same system is ready in place with regards to demotions.

If a Guardian is dropping too many matches, they are going to drop down tiers. In the event that they hit the bottom tier in a rank, they should take part in one other three matches that they should win in the event that they want to retain their present rank. Whereas it is unclear what rewards will likely be supplied for every rank, it at present looks like these are nothing however bragging rights.

For a substantial period of time, the PvP elements of Future 2 has been a thorn in Bungie’s aspect. With these modifications that the builders are planning on bringing in Season 19, it is doable that the general state of affairs within the Crucible will drastically enhance.

However, restructuring a recreation mode is just one a part of the story, and the builders should problem weapon fixes and steadiness out all the recreation mode to make it playable and accessible to every Guardian.

Future 2 Season 19 would be the remaining season earlier than Lightfall. Whereas there are a lot of main modifications that the neighborhood will likely be wanting ahead to within the model new growth, the muse of these modifications will possible start within the upcoming season.



