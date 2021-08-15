Bundeswehr starts evacuation from Kabul on Monday | free press

At the end of June, the Bundeswehr completed its deployment in Afghanistan. But now German soldiers are being sent again.

Berlin (AP) – The Bundeswehr will begin the evacuation of German civilians and Afghan local employees from Kabul this Monday.

According to information from the German news agency, several A400M transport planes will fly to the Afghan capital and take people to safety. Paratroopers must secure the operation. The newspapers “Bild” and the “Spiegel” had also reported that the evacuation was imminent.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Saturday she could not provide information about operational details of the mission. This line was reconfirmed by the ministry on Sunday. In view of the rapid advance of the Taliban, Kramp-Karrenbauer announced: “It is now an absolute priority that we get them safely to Germany.”

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer considers the mission of the Federal Armed Forces in Afghanistan a failure and expects a new influx of refugees to Europe. “What is happening in Afghanistan at the moment is a disaster,” said the CSU politician of the Augsburger Allgemeine (Monday). “The main goal was to improve people’s living conditions and bring stability to the country. Unfortunately, we have to say today: that didn’t work out.”

However, the motivation for deploying the Bundeswehr was justified. In addition, loyalty to the United States came after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. “But as a result, long-term use has failed after 20 years of relative stability.” He now believes that military intervention is no longer possible. “Now is the time for foreign policy.” This must be coordinated at European level.

Given the advance of the militant Islamic Taliban, Seehofer expects “people to start moving, also towards Europe”. This is not scary, but a realistic description of the situation. However, one should not only keep an eye on Afghanistan, but also other countries such as Belarus, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco and Libya. “We are facing difficult developments,” says Seehofer.