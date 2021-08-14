Bundeswehr prepares evacuation in Kabul | free press

Berlin / Kabul (dpa) – Given the rapid advance of the militant Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan, the federal government is preparing a military-secure evacuation operation under high pressure.

German nationals and Afghan local personnel must be expelled from the country as soon as possible. “We have troops ready for action and will put the first troops on the march as soon as possible,” Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) announced in Berlin on Saturday. “It is now an absolute priority that we get it safely to Germany.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) discussed the further course of affairs with parts of her cabinet on Saturday in a crisis meeting in view of the deteriorating situation. It discussed “how to ensure the fastest possible return of employees of the German embassy and German organizations working in Afghanistan as well as Afghan local personnel with the help of the Bundeswehr,” a government spokesperson said later. “The German Bundestag will be involved in such a decision,” he confirmed.

In addition to the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (both SPD), as well as Kramp-Karrenbauer, Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU), Minister of Chancellery Helge Braun (CDU) and a representative of the Ministry of Economic Cooperation participated in the conference call.

The Taliban continued their advance on Saturday, moving closer and closer to the capital, Kabul. In the morning there was fighting around Maidan Schar, the capital of Maidan Wardak province about 35 kilometers from Kabul, German news agency MP Hamida Akbari said. The Taliban already ruled most of the province’s districts. On Saturday they also tried to penetrate the town of Mazar-i-Sharif, where the Bundeswehr had its headquarters until June.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said the security situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating. “We will support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in returning German citizens and others in need of protection from Afghanistan to Germany.” She was unable to provide any operational details.

According to information from the German News Agency, paratroopers from the Rapid Forces Division (DSK), which the Bundeswehr has for this task, will be deployed in the coming week as part of the national risk and crisis prevention. To this end, a mandate is being prepared to be adopted by the Bundestag, which, in particular, military experts have been pushing for in recent days. An evacuation mission is deemed to have a mandate, because after the NATO mission “Resolute Support” no more basis is given for the previous mandate.

There are currently more than 100 Germans in Afghanistan, including diplomats and employees of the embassy in Kabul, as well as experts from other ministries and organizations. Local personnel are also flown out. Their exact number is still unclear. Ministry of Development Cooperation organizations alone currently employ more than 1,000 local workers in Afghanistan.

The Bundeswehr is a parliamentary army. All their missions must be approved by the Bundestag. In the event of imminent danger – ie when it comes to life and limb of Germans abroad – a decision by the federal cabinet is the first step in an operation. However, it must be followed by a resolution of the Bundestag. This is currently in the summer holidays. The MPs are expected to come to Berlin on August 25 for a special session. Then the second deployment of the Bundeswehr in Afghanistan could also be discussed at first reading.

Laschet: moral obligation

Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet demanded a quick evacuation of local personnel working for Germany with the help of the Bundeswehr. “These people who helped us, Afghans who were brave to help the Bundeswehr, must now be eliminated,” he said in the state parliament of the Hessian Young Union in Giessen. “The Bundeswehr must save these people, that is our moral duty after all they have done for us.” That is why a new mandate from the Bundestag is urgently needed.

Chancellor-candidate Annalena Baerbock also called it “definitely too late” to save the local workers who now have to fear for their lives. “No plane should leave Afghanistan with an empty seat without local personnel who need our help,” she said at an election rally in Hanover.