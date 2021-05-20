Bundeswehr Officer Franco A. Rejects Terrorism Charge | Free press

Has Bundeswehr officer Franco A. assumed the identity of a Syrian refugee in order to raise suspicion on Muslims after a planned attack? The trial begins in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Shortly before the start of the trial of the Bundeswehr officer Franco A. on suspicion of terrorism, the defendant again dismissed the allegations against him.

“I have never planned actions to the detriment of anyone,” Franco A. told journalists in Frankfurt on Thursday. He wanted to clarify some things in the proceedings before the higher regional court of Frankfurt. He is not a right-wing extremist.

The 32-year-old is accused of planning a serious criminal offense that is dangerous for the state for right-wing extremist reasons. The federal prosecutor’s office assumes that he was targeting high-ranking politicians and public figures who, from the defendant’s point of view, were particularly distinguished for their commitment to being refugees.

The officer from Offenbach had also applied as a Syrian refugee with a false identity. The prosecution assumes that after an attack he wanted to target the suspicion on Muslim refugees. Franco A. has been at large since the warrant was withdrawn in November 2017.

His attorney Moritz Schmitt-Fricke renewed his charge of a smear campaign against his client before the start of the trial. He is interested in many things and also listens to punk music in private. He doesn’t see any racist motivation in him. The defense attorney announced that he wanted to clarify whether there was any political interference in the process.

