Bundeswehr mission in Afghanistan «has ended» | Free press

The withdrawal of the German troops is underway. But there are still more than 1,000 soldiers in Afghanistan, and special dangers lurk in the coming weeks. The Bundeswehr is being prepared.

Berlin (dpa) – After nearly 20 years in Afghanistan, the Bundeswehr officially began to withdraw on Friday. “Our mission in Afghanistan is over,” said the Ministry of Defense.

NATO’s “Resolute Support” mission should have left the country by September at the latest. Until then, military strategists expect additional dangers from possible attacks by the extremist Taliban on alliance soldiers. The US military has heavy weapons ready. For Germany, the Special Forces Command (KSK) must secure the withdrawal.

For this purpose, according to information from the German news agency, commandos are being moved to the country. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) signed an accompanying template on Friday and decided to entrust the KSK with “carrying out security tasks,” the ministry said. It is the first major foreign assignment since the minister sent the unit to a reform process in response to extremist incidents and irregularities in the handling of ammunition.

Earlier this month, more protected vehicles were transferred to Afghanistan. In addition, Dutch reinforcement troops have arrived at camp Marmal in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. According to the Ministry of Defense, a German mortar train is ready for use there. “In addition, troops and capabilities to reinforce the troops in camp Marmal are being kept ready in Germany,” said a defense ministry spokesman.

On Friday there were still 1,067 German soldiers in the country, mainly in Mazar-i-Sharif. The number will initially increase slightly to organize the return of the material. “From multipurpose helicopters to crane trucks – everything is now being transported back to Germany,” the Ministry of Defense writes on Twitter.

In a Bundestag briefing classified as classified, the Ministry of Defense presented a rather bleak picture of the security situation, albeit with different regional features. “It is sufficiently manageable in most urban centers. All in all, almost 60 percent of the total population lives here, ”the army said. “In northern Afghanistan, the security situation in Balkh and Takhar provinces is adequate and in Samangan province largely controllable, although largely unmanageable in large parts.” The Taliban had rejected a proposal by President Ashraf Ghani for a ceasefire during Ramadan and continued to attack Afghan security forces “with unaltered seriousness”. The document was available to the German press agency.

The Bundeswehr will transport more than 100 vehicles and helicopters and tons of other equipment – 800 container loads – back to Germany in the coming weeks. Preparations have been in full swing for some time. Germany supplies the largest contingent of NATO troops after the US. Camp Marmal is the largest Bundeswehr base outside of Germany.

