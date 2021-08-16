Bundeswehr machine drops soldiers in Kabul | free press

It was a little odyssey until the first military plane landed in Kabul for its evacuation mission. Chaos at the airport prevented the rescue operation from starting for hours.

Kabul / Berlin (dpa) – The first Bundeswehr plane for the evacuation mission in Afghanistan has landed under difficult conditions at Kabul airport after hours of delay.

The A400M dropped the paratroopers intended to secure the evacuation operation and then took off again towards the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, the German news agency learned from security circles late Monday evening. It was initially unclear whether there were any security guards on board on the return flight.

Via Tashkent to Germany

The A400M machine previously circled over the airport for five hours, which was temporarily closed due to chaotic conditions on the tarmac. The gas wouldn’t have lasted much longer, they said. Another Bundeswehr transport plane had to abort the approach to Kabul earlier and fly to Tashkent to refuel.

The two planes are intended to bring German nationals and Afghan local employees who worked for the Bundeswehr or federal ministries to Uzbekistan. Charter aircraft will then travel from the Tashkent hub to Germany. The two A400Ms had started in the morning from Wunstorf in Lower Saxony towards Kabul and landed in Baku in Azerbaijan.

Restore order

The Rapid Forces Division paratroopers, who have been dropped in Kabul, must now help American soldiers restore order at the airport and ensure a safe evacuation.

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the airport on Monday after the takeover of Kabul by the militant Islamist Taliban. Desperate people tried to get on flights, as videos and photos on social media showed. They ran onto the tarmac, climbed, among other things, turntable ladders to board an airplane. As a result, air traffic was temporarily halted.

A third German A400M, which is equipped for medical transport, and an Airbus A310 MRTT took off from Wunstorf in Lower Saxony for Tashkent on Monday.