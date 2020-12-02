Bundeswehr investigation against Reich citizens: suspicious death | Free press

Eight employees of a Bundeswehr agency in Ulm are suspected of belonging to the so-called Reichsburgers. Shortly after the Military Counter-Intelligence Service interrogates her, authorities report that she has committed suicide.

Berlin / Ulm (dpa) – The Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD) is investigating several employees of the Federal Armed Forces purchasing office because of possible membership of the so-called Reichsburgers or self-administrators. The Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday evening that all eight suspects are at work at the regional office for quality management in Ulm, Baden-Württemberg, including the head. Just hours later, an employee of the authority committed suicide Wednesday morning. It was initially unclear whether there was a connection.

A Defense Ministry spokesman told the German news agency on Wednesday that news of the suicide has been received with dismay. But he could not “confirm or deny at this point” that it was one of the suspects. According to research by Südwestrundfunk and the ARD Capital Studio, it should be the prime suspect.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the investigation has been running since the end of 2019. The eight suspects were interrogated by the MAD on Tuesday. “The initial results confirm the suspicious facts,” he said in a letter from Defense Secretary Peter Tauber to the chairmen of the Bundestag Defense Committee.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer assured that any indication that members of the Bundeswehr were close to the citizens of the Reich would be followed consistently. “We are not leaving the smallest room in the Bundeswehr to the enemies of the constitution,” said the CDU leader.

According to Tauber, the data carriers are also secured, which are now being evaluated. The superiors of those affected have started disciplinary investigations. The main suspects were denied access to their jobs with immediate effect.

In the Bundeswehr, there have been repeated right-wing extremist incidents in recent months. In May, the MAD found an increase in right-wing extremist suspected cases in its first annual report, but no networks in the Bundeswehr. The MAD has brought to light 14 extremists, including 8 right-wing extremists, 4 Islamists and 2 so-called Reich citizens / self-governors. In the past year, a total of 7 extremists were exposed, including 4 right-wing extremists and 3 Islamists.

Long ago, Kramp-Karrenbauer had pledged to deal with extremists in the Bundeswehr and, among other things, initiated a reform of the special forces command. “Extremism and a lack of loyalty to shared values ​​is and will remain incompatible with our mission as well as with the principles of camaraderie and collegiality,” she said Tuesday.