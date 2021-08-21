Bundeswehr flies more vulnerable people from Kabul | free press

In total, Bundeswehr aircraft have flown more than 1,800 people. But the situation at Kabul airport is confusing. Dangerous situations are becoming more common.

Berlin / Kabul (dpa) – The Bundeswehr evacuated seven other people in need of protection from the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday evening. The armed forces and the Ministry of Defense announced via Twitter that the people had been taken to the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

According to the Bundeswehr, the plane took off at 02:00 German time and landed at 03:18. Earlier, Saturday evening, the German embassy wrote to people hoping for a flight that access to the airport in Kabul was particularly difficult. “The situation at Kabul airport is still extremely confusing. There are more and more dangerous situations and armed conflicts at the gates,” the letter said. “The NORTH GATE of Hamid Karzai International Airport, the military area will be closed tonight for sure.”

In total, Bundeswehr aircraft have flown more than 1,800 people. Several Bundeswehr military transporters are commuting between Kabul and Tashkent, from where the evacuees will begin their onward flight to Germany.