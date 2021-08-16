Bundeswehr evacuation mission started | free press

Doha / Wunstorf / Berlin (dpa) – The evacuation of German civilians from the Afghan capital Kabul, which has been taken over by the Taliban, has begun.

According to information from the German News Agency, 40 employees of the German embassy landed on an American plane in Doha in the emirate of the Gulf of Qatar on Monday evening. A few hours later in the morning, the first three military aircraft of the Bundeswehr with paratroopers on board departed for Kabul. You must secure the evacuation.

It is probably the Bundeswehr’s largest mission of its kind to date – and a particularly explosive one. “One thing is certain: it is a dangerous mission for our military,” the Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter on Monday. The Bundeswehr had withdrawn from Afghanistan only at the end of June after a 20-year deployment.

The Taliban had taken city after city in recent days, sometimes without a fight, invaded the capital Kabul on Sunday and already have the presidential palace under their control. Given Friday’s dramatic situation, the federal government has decided to keep embassy staff to a minimum. On Sunday, all employees were taken to the airport, which is secured by several thousand American soldiers.

With a robust mandate, the Bundeswehr will, “as long as local capabilities allow it, get as many people as possible from Kabul and Afghanistan. That is the mission of the Bundeswehr,” said Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU). This is highly dependent on support from the American side.

The scope of the eviction operation is still unclear

The first evacuation flight was done with an American machine. The campaign continues with the Bundeswehr machines of the type A400M. In the coming days, they will be a central part of an “airlift” that will bring, in addition to embassy staff, other German citizens and local employees who have worked or are working for the Bundeswehr or federal ministries in Afghanistan to Germany.

The planes, which can accommodate 114 passengers and have special protection against attacks with, for example, missiles, will initially fly the victims to Tashkent in neighboring Uzbekistan. From there, it continues with civilian machines to Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said Monday at a meeting of the CDU executive committee that the federal government had identified 2,500 local workers in Afghanistan months ago. It is currently unknown whether 600 of them are located in third countries. The federal government has identified another 2,000 people who should also leave, such as human rights activists and lawyers. In total, this concerns about 10,000 people, since the family members are included.

The “core operational team” must be in Kabul. to stay

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said on Sunday that the safety of German citizens and Afghan workers has been “top priority” in recent years. According to him, a “core operational team” from the embassy in Kabul will remain in the military-secured area of ​​the airport to keep the embassy in good condition and to supervise further evacuation measures. The actual embassy building was closed.

“We are now doing everything we can to allow our nationals and our former local staff to leave the country in the coming days,” Maas said. “The circumstances under which this could take place are difficult to predict at this time.” That is why the federal government is in close contact with the US and other international partners.

Cabinet and Bundestag involved

The mandate for the deployment of the Federal Armed Forces is to be determined at this Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) informed the group leaders by telephone on Sunday evening, dpa learned from participants.

The Bundestag should discuss and decide on this next week. Anyway, on August 25, the parliament will hold a special session to decide on aid to the flood plains. Then the eviction operation must also be on the agenda. In the event of imminent danger, armed Bundeswehr operations, as in this case, can also be mandated retrospectively by parliament. In addition, the Bundestag’s Defense Committee will meet this week for a special session.

Opposition criticizes late evacuation

The opposition criticized the pace of the evacuation. External FDP expert Alexander Graf Lambsdorff told the “world” that Maas, Kramp-Karrenbauer and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had “failed across the board”. Chancellor-candidate Annalena Baerbock demanded in Frankfurt (Oder) on Monday: “It must be clear that everything necessary must be done now, also with the support of the German armed forces, that people are evacuated.”

The party leader of the Left in the Bundestag, Jan Korte, especially called Maas’ actions “scandalous”. Korte accused the Secretary of State of endangering life. AfD faction leader Alexander Gauland criticized in the Welt that the federal government had “overslept” at the right time for the evacuation.

The leader of the SPD in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, had already rejected the accusations against Maas on Sunday. “Heiko Maas is not only leading the task force to rescue German citizens and embassy staff, but has also secured the departure of Afghan local staff and other people who have been operating on the ground in recent weeks outside the support of the Bundeswehr.” He is also in constant contact with international partners.